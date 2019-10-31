Glenn Maxwell has withdrawn from Australia’s T20 International squad and will take a “short” break from cricket as he deals with mental health issues.

Cricket Australia announced Maxwell’s decision to take a break from cricket today, with D’Arcy Short – who was in action in WA’s Marsh One Day Cup game – to join the Australia squad in Melbourne on Friday ahead of the third Gillette T20 International against Sri Lanka.

CA’s Bupa Support Team psychologist Dr Michael Lloyd told cricket.com.au: “Glenn Maxwell has been experiencing some difficulties with regards to his mental health. As a result, he will spend a short time away from the game.

“Glenn was proactive in identifying these issues and engaging with support staff.”

Gillette T20 INTLs v Sri Lanka



Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (c), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha