Shiva Thapa (63kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) clinched gold medals, while Ashish (69kg) took home silver, ending India’s brilliant campaign at the Olympic Test Event for Boxing in Tokyo on Thursday.

Four-time Asian medallist Thapa outpunched Kazakhstan’s national champion and Asian bronze-winner Sanatali Toltayev 5-0 to claim the top honours. Thapa is also the reigning national champion and a former bronze-medallist at the world championships.

Former Asian Games bronze-medallist Rani edged past Australia’s Caitlin Parker to ensure that the Indian women’s contingent also had a gold. Rani had claimed a silver medal at the Asian Championships earlier this year.

Ashish (69kg), however, lost to Japan’s Sewon Okazawa to sign off with a silver medal.

Earlier, former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) along with Asian silver-medallist Sumit Sangwan (91kg) and Vahlimpuia (75kg), in the men’s draw, lost their respective semi-final bouts to end with bronze medals on Wednesday.