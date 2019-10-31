Former India batsman VVS Laxman said on Thursday that Bangladesh have an opportunity to upset India in their own backyard due to the Tigers’ depth in their batting.

The series-opener will be played in New Delhi and will be followed by matches in Rajkot [November 7] and Nagpur [November 11]. The T20 series will be followed by a two-match Test series with Eden Gardens set to host India’s first-ever match with the pink ball from November 22.

Laxman, a veteran of 134 Tests, says the T20 series is the best opportunity for the visitors to beat the hosts. “This is the best opportunity for Bangladesh to beat India at home since they have depth in their batting line-up,” Laxman told Star Sports.

Laxman added: “However, in their bowling department, pressure will be on Mustafizur [Rahman] to deliver, since the fast-bowling line-up looks inexperienced compared to their spin bowlers in the team. Mustafizur would need to play a key role in picking-up early wickets with the new ball. Since Virat [Kohli] is not there in the side, India seem to be little inexperienced in the middle order.”

Laxman called for the Indian youngsters to take responsibility and win matches. “Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal will be key for India’s bowling department because the venues where the matches will be played is more spinner friendly. There is a lot of inexperience in this bowling line up so I hope Yuzvendra Chahal plays all three matches. I think it’s a great opportunity for other young players like Krunal Pandya to win matches and bowl those tough over to emerge victorious.”

Laxman, though, predicted that India will win the series by a 2-1 margin. “I feel the series will be 2-1 in favour of India. Also with the form Rohit [Sharma] and KL Rahul are in right now, and with [Shikhar] Dhawan looking at establishing himself, I am backing the Indian batting power to win the series.”