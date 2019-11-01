Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly’s initiative to have India’s first-ever day-night Test is a step in the right direction, former BCCI chief CK Khanna said on Thursday.

Ganguly took over from Khanna and within a week announced India’s first pink ball Test, something that will be his lasting legacy, feels the veteran administrator. India are set to face Bangladesh in a day-night Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 22.

“Sourav has already proved that he is more than a capable administrator. The day-night Test is the way forward and he has shown the way. I congratulate him for his ability to take risks so early in his role, something that was his hallmark as an Indian captain,” Khanna said on the day.

The former Delhi & District Cricket Association president feels that Ganguly’s administrative skills came to the fore when he changed the drainage system of Eden Gardens before the 2016 World T20 and organised the Pakistan game despite heavy rains.

“I don’t think anyone could have thought that we would have a match that day but as Cricket Association of Bengal president, Ganguly made best use of his resources and we had a thrilling Indo-Pak match. He surely will bring his A-game as the BCCI president and will have an eventful term,” Khanna said.