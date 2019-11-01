Hockey Olympic Qualifiers live: Cagey start as Rani Rampal and Co take on USA
Live updates from the first leg of the all-important qualifier matches in Bhubaneshwar.
Q1, India 0-0 USA: The Americans have settled down at the Kalinga Stadium are seeing more of the ball now. Three circle penetrations in the last few minutes. India are a bit lethargic in possession at the moment. Tempo seems to be off for Marijne’s team at the moment. Seven minutes left in the first quarter.
Q1, India 0-0 USA: The Americans guilty of losing possession a bit too easily in the early exchanges. Finally, a good move from the visitors down the right but the finishing touch is missing.
Q1, India 0-0 USA: India with the early pressure as expected. Monika seeing plenty of the ball down the right. USA happy to sit back for now as India press high off the ball.
Q1, India 0-0 USA: Here we go in Bhubaneshwar! India on the front-foot already...
6.10 pm: As confirmed by the commentator, this is the first time the Indian women’s team is playing at the now-iconic hockey venue in Bhubaneshwar. Big, big moment. Marijne takes his place at the dugout, Janneke (also from Netherlands) is the USA coach. All set for the pushback!
6.08 pm: Confirmation of the starting XIs...
India’s starting XI: Rani (C), Gurjit, Monika, Reena, Deep Grace, Savita (GK), Navjot, Vandana, Sushila, Namita, Lilima
USA’s starting XI: Moyer, Magadan, Hoffman, Young, Dessoye, Froede, Sharkey, Paolino, Van Sickle, Manley, Bing (gk).
6.06 pm: A roar goes up at the Kalinga Stadium as Rani Rampal (with a massive smile on her face!) leads her team out after the USA players make their way to the middle. Doesn’t quite look to be full house but the noise levels seem high enough already. Time for national anthems....
6.04 pm: “Most important to stick to the game plan we have prepared,” says coach Marijne adding that there is definite motivation playing in front of the home fans and not added pressure.
6.01 pm: The Kalinga Stadium has witnessed some sensational crowds for Indian hockey but the women’s team has rarely played in front of the home crowds. Tonight, they will need the help from the stands as they take on 13th-ranked USA. A significant advantage for Rani’s side is that this visiting USA team has not played a match in Indian conditions.
5.58 pm: India chief coach Sjoerd Marijne exuded confidence ahead of the match.
“We are really excited. These are the two matches we waited to play the whole year,” Marijne said. “We knew we had to play these matches but didn’t know whether we were playing home or away and against whom. We’ve prepared well. The moment is here and we are ready.”
India captain Rani echoed her coach’s sentiment. “Our first target to qualify for the Olympics was the Asian Games and unfortunately we couldn’t. As soon as Asian Games got over, our focus shifted to these matches,” Rani said.
“Through the year we have waited as well as prepared for these two matches. We are excited to play in front of a huge home crowd. I don’t think we will be under any pressure. At the blow of the whistle our focus shifts to our plan on what we need to do. It is up to us on how we get the crowd on our side,” the skipper added.
5.52 pm: In the history of the Olympic Games, Indian women have featured only twice (since the event started in 1980). The Rio Olympics saw Rani Rampal’s team struggle at the big stage as they returned after 36 years. But this team has come a long way since then. History awaits them as they look to play in back-to-back Olympic Games for the first time.
5.45 pm: Here’s what you need to know about the (fairly straightforward) qualification process:
Teams will be ranked according to the number of points each has accumulated in both matches (for each match, 3 points are awarded to the winner, 1 point to each team in the event of a draw and 0 point to the loser). If there is equality among the two teams, then the teams will be ranked according to their respective goal difference. If the equality remains, a shoot-out competition will be played to establish the winner. For example, if India win their first match 4-2 and lose the second 0-1, they will still progress because of a better goal difference. If the score in the second match is 0-2, a shootout will be played.
5.40: For those just joining us, here’s a confirmation of what’s ahead:
Friday, 1 November 2019:
Women: India v USA (Match 1 of 2) - 1800 IST
Men: India v Russia (Match 1 of 2) - 2000 IST
Saturday, 2 November 2019:
Women: India v USA (Match 2 of 2) - 1800 IST
Men: India v Russia (Match 2 of 2) - 2000 IST
The matches are live on Star Sports network and Hotstar.
5.36 pm: On paper, Indian women are ranked higher than their opponents but this is not going to be an easy task by any means. Since 2016, USA have lost just one of their five encounters against India, with their most recent meeting at the Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 finishing 1-1.
5.30 pm: First up, in 30 minutes from now, is the first leg of the women’s match. Rani Rampal and Co take on USA in what is going to be a very tricky encounter. Here are the starting lineups for both sides.
5.25 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the all-important FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers!
In an ideal scenario for an Indian hockey fan, we would not be here today but neither the men’s nor the women’s team could seal their Olympic Games spot at the Asian Games last year....so this is it. The final chance.
The line-up for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 hockey competitions will be confirmed this weekend as the final three days of the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers take place around the world.
Last weekend, six nations secured berths at next year’s global sporting showpiece, with Australia women, China women, Spain’s women and men, Netherlands men and Canada men all winning their respective two-game play-offs over three dramatic days of action. With ten teams having already achieved Olympic qualification by winning their respective continental championships, there are now just eight - four men, four women - of the 24 Olympic tickets unassigned, something that will be resolved between Friday 1 and Sunday 3 November 2019.
For us, it is all about the four matches in Odisha. India’s women (World Ranking: 9) face USA (WR: 13) in their two-match Olympic qualifier, while India’s men (WR: 5) - the eight times Olympic champions - go head-to-head with Russia (WR: 22).
Big weekend in Indian hockey, that’s for sure.