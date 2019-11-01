Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri got off to a flying start with a five-under 66 in the first round of the PGA Tour’s inaugural Bermuda Championship in Southampton.

Lahiri, who has had a modest start to the new season, is now lying tied-seventh while his senior colleague Arjun Atwal (69) was tied-23rd and Daniel Chopra (74) was way behind in 102nd place.

Lahiri had seven birdies and two bogeys including three birdies in five holes between 13th and 17th. It was a sign of yet another fine start, but he now needs to sustain it.

At the top, Scottie Scheffler closed with a bogey for a 9-under 62 and a one-stroke lead. Scheffler played his opening nine at hilly Port Royal Golf Club in 6-under 29.

Scheffler is the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year. He hit 10 of 14 fairways, 15 of 18 greens in regulation and needed 27 putts to complete his round.

Wes Roach was second. He eagled the par-5 seventh, but also finished with a bogey on No. 9.

Rob Oppenheim, Bo Hoag and Russell Knox shot 64. Oppenheim birdied seven of the first eight holes, then parred the final 10. John Senden opened with a 65.

Lanto Griffin, making his first start since winning the Houston Open three weeks ago, shot 71.