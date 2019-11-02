Hockey Olympic Qualifiers live: Rampant USA stun sloppy India with three goals in first half
Live updates from the second leg matches in Bhubaneshwar as Indian teams seek to book their places for Tokyo 2020.
Q2, India 0-3 USA (aggregate 5-4): GOAL USA! Oh dear, oh dear. Game is well and truly on. Alyssa Parker has scored USA’s third. This time a field goal after build-up from the right. India are stunned. The move again came from India losing possession carelessly.
Q2, India 0-2 USA (aggregate 5-3): The midfield has not linked up with the forwards for India at all. Rani Rampal has largely been absent. Something needs to change for the hosts as Marijne looks on with concern. USA come again now...
Q2, India 0-2 USA (aggregate 5-3): India continue to lose possession carelessly. They have simply not settled down. And then, after a while, a good attacking move by the hosts down the right. The crowd roars in anticipation but USA clear the danger.
END OF Q1, India 0-2 USA (aggregate 5-3): Cat among the pigeons for India, says the commentator. That sums it up, if you are an Indian fan. Just like yesterday, USA started superbly but this time around they have the lead to show for it. India barely threatened at the other end, the Americans have been super sharp from the word go.
Q1, India 0-2 USA (aggregate 5-3): CAPTAIN (of) AMERICA STRIKES! Kathleen Sharkey is given the goal after a brilliant passing move down the left. Matson once again heavily involved. Indian defence looking shaky.
Q1, India 0-1 USA (aggregate 5-2): Marijne hoped for a better start from India, he hasn’t seen that. India must not sit back too early, that will be recipe for disaster. The game is opening up at both ends, as we say that.
Q1, India 0-1 USA (aggregate 5-2): CHANCE, USA! Once again, the Indian defence is left scrambling but this time Lilima clears well after sustained pressure from the visitors. USA come back again at India, the whistle comes to India’s rescue. This is so nervy from the hosts.
Q1, India 0-1 USA (aggregate 5-2): Matson loses the ball deep in India’s half and the hosts put together a lovely passing move on the counter but the final ball from Lalremsiami is overhit. USA come back again...
Q1, India 0-1 USA (aggregate 5-2): GOALLL USA!!! Well, well. That’s the dream start for USA. A superb variation from the PC and Amanda Magadan produces a stunning poacher’s finish to put USA ahead. It was hit powerfully with the angle from the left, the American got her stick to it on time. Game on?
Q1, India 0-0 USA: Already their PC for the night... can the USA do better?
Q1, India 0-0 USA: Good charging by Deep Grace, but USA have another PC. And USA miss a big chance on rebound! Looks like Matson mishit with the goal gaping.
Q1, India 0-0 USA: PC TIME! Three minutes in, we have the first Penalty Corner of the night. USA with the chance to put India under pressure.
Milestone alert: India’s MONIKA gets her 150th International Cap tonight. Another one with a wealth of experience in this Indian line-up.
Q1, India 0-0 USA: Early pressure down the left from Sharkey’s team. Understandable early initiative shown. India are playing in white again today, USA have changed from red to blue in hope of a change in fortunes, presumably.
Q1, India 0-0 USA: Pushback in Odisha!
6.11 pm: We are all set! Kalinga Stadium in readiness, as history beckons for Indian women.
6.07 pm: Sjoerd Marijne admits his side has to start this match much better than they did yesterday’s encounter. USA coach and Marijne’s compatriot Schopman wants her side to fight for every second of this match after admitting to being super disappointed with the result last night.
6.06 pm: The players are out in the middle and it’s time for the national anthems!
6.02 pm: Here’s a quick recap of yesterday’s match:
5.59 pm: There was enough evidence in the first half of the first leg that Kathleen Sharkey’s team can trouble this Indian defence. Savita Punia was forced to make a few saves early on. If Rani and Co decide to sit back too early, there might be trouble. The first 15 minutes are going to be mighty crucial.
5.54 pm: Rani Rampal was declared the player of the match after the first leg even though she did not score a goal. The captain was at the heart of India’s forward-play and she will once again be crucial tonight. Will be interesting to see coach Sjoerd Marijne’s tactics.
5.48 pm: First leg — India women beat USA women 5-1
The Indian team was slow to start the game and it was USA that dominated the early proceedings. The visitors moved the ball around better and the hosts did just enough to stay in the game.
The better chances fell to the USA team but they failed to finish well. It was a failing that came back to haunt them as India, against the run of play, went ahead in the 28th minute. The goal clearly gave the Indian team a huge boost and it showed in the second half. Starting with the second goal in the 40th minute, India scored four goals in 11 minutes to completely dismantle the USA challenge.
5.45 pm: For the record, USA will need to win by a 4-goal margin to force a penalty shootout or a 5-goal margin to register an outright win and qualify for the Olympics. Safe to say, India are strong favourites to go through.
5.40 pm: Here’s a look at the starting line-up for India, who come into the match with a solid 5-1 lead. No real surprises there. Expect Lalremsiami to feature aplenty despite not being in the starting XI.
5.25 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers! India men’s and women’s team play their second leg matches today after contrasting performances in the first leg on Friday.
Indian women’s hockey team took a giant leap towards Olympic qualification with a near-flawless performance to hammer USA 5-1 in the first-leg of the two-match FIH Qualifiers in their first match at the Kalinga Stadium while the men put in a lackluster display despite managing to beat Russia 4-2.
It was expected to be a tricky tie for the hosts but Rani Rampal and Co punched above their weight to simply demolish USA’s challenge in front of the energetic crowd at the Kalinga Stadium.
Dragflicker Gurjit Kaur (42nd and 51st) struck brace while Lilima Minz (28th), Sharmila Devi (40th) and Navneet Kaur (46th) were the other scorers.USA’s consolation goal came from a penalty stroke converted by Erin Matson in the 54th minute.
Ranked ninth in the world, India now need to defend their four-goal advantage in Saturday’s second and final-leg to seal their Tokyo 2020 ticket.
Later, Mandeep Singh struck twice as a below-par India struggled past underdogs Russia 4-2 in the first-leg.
Mandeep (24th, 53rd minutes) scored two field goals while Harmanpreet Singh (5th) and SV Sunil (48th) also hit the target for India.
It was expected to be a ‘David vs Goliath’ contest going by the class and vast gap in world rankings between the two teams but world No 22 Russia dished out a fighting effort to surprise the hosts and keep the difference of goals to just two. World No 5 India still can’t breath easy as Russia clearly showed they are capable of creating an upset in the second and final match on Saturday.