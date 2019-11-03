The first Twenty20 Intentional between India and Bangladesh is set to go ahead on Sunday evening despite the worsening air quality in New Delhi, where pollution has reached ‘emergency’ levels.

Bangladesh players trained in masks in gloomy smog on Saturday ahead of the opening match of their India tour but insisted they have no choice but to endure the conditions in pollution-stricken New Delhi.

Liton Das, Shafiul Islam, Aminul Islam and bowling coach Daniel Vettori all wore masks in their final training for the T20 International.

The Indian capital has been engulfed by its worst pollution of the year as schools have been closed and other restrictions imposed.

Pollution levels spiked further on Sunday morning, with 10 air monitoring stations in the Capital recording “severe plus emergency” category. The overall air quality index in Delhi was “severe”.

Much of the new peak in the most dangerous PM 2.5 pollutants – particulates smaller than 2.5 microns that get into the lungs and bloodstream – has been blamed on fires lit by farmers to burn off stubble in regions around New Delhi.

With the conditions looking dangerous for players, officials and fans, many on Twitter called for the match to be called off.

Here are some comments:

The quality of air in Delhi is really scary, the oxygen we breathe is the basic requisite for mankind on this planet. This indeed is emergency. #AirQualityIndex #pollution — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 2, 2019

Sources suggest ICC match referee Ranjan Madugalle is concerned about the smog and poor visibility at the ground. May use the poor visibility factor angle to keep the players off from playing in this smog. To sight the white ball in this smog under lights is bad. #IndvsBan — G. S. Vivek (@GSV1980) November 3, 2019

India has many active cricket stadiums.

Audience will fill the stadiums if it is an ODI or T20 irrespective of the city.

Why conduct a match in Delhi that is choking with pollution?#INDvBAN — Akki (@Akki8115) November 2, 2019

I hope @BCCI and @icc are sensible and call off today’s T20 game #INDvBAN at Delhi. Are players and spectators going to wear high grade pollution masks? What message are you sending by organizing the game in these hazardous conditions! #DelhiPollution #DelhiAirEmergency https://t.co/SodpBIvreU — Prem Mohanty (@philipbkk) November 3, 2019

This is the situationin Delhi, Todays match can not be conducted easily #IndvsBan pic.twitter.com/0BLsbTZTrU — Manas Mallick (@manasmallick25) November 3, 2019

It will be criminal to host the match in Delhi today! For god’s sake treat it as a national emergency! I expect better from a leader like @SGanguly99! He always led from the front and taken tough calls on the field. Dada show some courage here as well! @BCCI #IndvsBan — Prateek Kanwal (@prateekkanwal) November 3, 2019

Why torcher Audience & Players in a pollution chamber like Delhi at a time when pollution is known to be high. @BCCI can use their financial might somewhere else...#IndvBan#IndvsBan #DelhiPollution #DelhiBachao #DelhiAirEmergency — Narayan (@MosurAnna) November 3, 2019

Pictures from Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi from this morning.



India Bangladesh T20 match starts there today at 7PM.



PM 2.5 levels in the area at over 900 ug/m3



PM of India needs to speak up on a national health emergency.#LotOfPM#CricketCanWait @BCCI @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/QJ8V9BhhEK — UrbanSciences (@urbansciencesIN) November 3, 2019

Daada, when a match can be called off due to bad weather, why can't heavy smog in Delhi be considered as bad weather. Don't kill the spirit of the sport, why to risk the life of the fans along with the 22 men on d field @SGanguly99 @VVSLaxman281 @sachin_rt @BCCI @BCCI_Tweet — Abhilash Murali (@abhilashmurali) November 3, 2019

Disgusting that in such conditions there will a cricket match in Delhi today.



Shameful @BCCI @BCBtigers — Ashish (@AshishXL) November 3, 2019

Coming from Delhi, I'm deeply suspicious of this Mumbai climate. I'm not used to air I can't see. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) November 2, 2019

If Delhi is a "gas chamber", should we be asking our friendly neighbours Bangladesh to play an important cricket match there on November 3? pic.twitter.com/Vo0lcxGRkr — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 1, 2019

