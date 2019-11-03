A side-strain sustained during the second round forced Anirban Lahiri to withdraw before the start of the third round of the inaugural Bermuda Championship.

Lahiri, who had made the cut despite the strain, decided to withdraw ahead of the third round.

“I will be back for Mayakoba Classic,” said Lahiri, who shot rounds of 66 and 73 in the first two rounds to be tied 50th.

Meanwhile, Arjun Atwal, the only Indian to have ever won on the PGA Tour, shot a third straight two-under 69 to get to six-under 210 and was lying tied 34th after three rounds. Atwal had a roller-coaster of a round with six birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in his 69.