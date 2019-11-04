Poor fielding and lack of judgement while going for the Decision Review System calls cost India the first T20 International against Bangladesh, captain Rohit Sharma said after the game on Sunday.

Mushfiqur Rahim guided Bangladesh to their first ever T20I victory against India with an unbeaten 60. At a tricky surface in Delhi, India’s fielding let the team down with dropped catches and missed opportunities.

“It was a defendable score, and we made mistakes on the field,” Sharma said. “The guys are a bit inexperienced, and they can learn from that, perhaps not make them the next time. The reviews were a mistake from our side.”

Sharma, however, gave credit to Bangladesh for winning it in a convincing manner.

“Not to take credit away from Bangladesh. They put us under pressure right from the start when we were batting.”

The captain explained the DRS calls – (one off Yuzvendra Chahal’s bowling), which he didn’t take on Pant’s insistence. The TV replays later showed that Rahim would have been out. The second one which they took was a caught behind off Soumya Sarkar, when there was no edge and India lost a DRS.

“The first ball he [Rahim] played on the back-foot, we thought it was going down leg, and the next one on the front-foot,” Sharma said.

“But we forgot how short he is. We weren’t up to the mark on the field, but batting-wise I think we put up a competitive score.”

Chahal (1/24 in 4 overs) is back in T20Is and skipper feels that the Haryana leg-spinner is an asset in this format.

“Chahal was always welcomed into this format,” he said. “He’s crucial to this team, and he showed how important he is in the middle overs, when the batsmen are set.

“He completely understands what he needs to execute, and that makes it a little easier for the captain as well.”

Rahim, who won the man-of-the-match award, said that his aim was to take the game deep and get one good 16-20 run over off one of the two pacers.

“Sarkar and I had a chat, and we thought of dragging the game deep, and any of the pacers could have been targetted for 15-20 in an over because the spinners got a lot of assistance so it was hard to hit them,” he said.

T20I is not one of Rahim’s preferred formats but he feels that he is slowly getting better at it.

“I’m trying my best to evolve as a cricketer, and I will try to perform in each and every game for Bangladesh.”

For skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, captaincy became easier as his men were able to execute what he expected out of them.

“I think it was all based on how we started,” he said. “The bowlers did a great job, everyone chipped in. I think we fielded really well and that gave us momentum going into our batting. I think captaincy is made easy because of the boys who have performed really well.”