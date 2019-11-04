Mushfiqur Rahman held his nerve to power Bangladesh’s first T20 win over India with an unbeaten 60 in the first match on Sunday, giving rise to several jibes about “choking” in pollution-hit Delhi.

As cricket took centre stage despite severe pollution, Bangladesh negotiated the pitch much better than India, who made 148/6. The visitors overhauled the target with three balls to spare to record their first ever win against India in nine meetings.

With Bangladesh needing 22 off the last 12 balls, Rahim (60 not out off 43) smashed four boundaries off as many balls in the penultimate over bowled by Khaleel Ahmed to tilt the game in his team’s favour. He and Soumya Sarkar (39 off 35 balls) added 60 runs for the third wicket to steer Bangladesh closer to victory.

Bangladesh’s India tour has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons even before it began with a player strike against the cricket board and captain Shakib Al Hasan getting banned.

But on the field, it was a memorable outing for the Tigers and their win was celebrated by the cricket community. Here’s a look at some of the top talking points on social media after the Delhi T20I.

Praise for Bangladesh’s steely win

Bangladesh beat India for the first time in T20Is.



In India.



Without Shakib.



Without Tamim.



After a tussle with their board.



In challenging weather.



They deserve every bit of the accolades that come their way.#INDvBAN — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) November 3, 2019

Many narratives in that matchwining knock from Mushfiqur Rahim. Amongst other things, it will help him to somewhat exorcise the ghost of 2016👏👏👏👏. Congrats @BCBtigers . — Ian bishop (@irbishi) November 3, 2019

Mushfiqur Rahim's last two T20Is in India:



vs IND, 2019:

Hit 4 successive fours in 19th over when BAN needed 20 off 10.

Named as the Player of the Match.



vs AFG, 2018:

Hit 5 successive fours in 19th over when BAN needed 30 off 12.

Team lost by 1 run but was the PoTM.#INDvBAN — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) November 3, 2019

Bangladesh in the recent years had come close to beating India on many occasions - Bangalore 2016, Colombo and Dubai 2018, it was only a matter of time before they crossed the finishing line. They have done it today. Congratulations to @BCBtigers on their first win against India. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 3, 2019

First T20I win for Bangladesh without Shakib and Tamim in the playing XI. Lost the previous three without them!#IndvBan — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 3, 2019

Brilliant knock from Mushfiqur Rahim. On a crap pitch, he's looked superb - with 22 needed from 12, he blazed four consecutive boundaries off Khaleel Ahmed. Game Bangladesh.



Big warning to India that without Bumrah they're vulnerable to a death over ambush. #INDvBAN — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) November 3, 2019

Bangladesh hammer India to win historical 1000th T20I. came into this T20I with player strike, Shakib suspension & had to deal with Delhi air pollution & Bangladesh win against all odds. Rahim is an underrated batsman. Played Bangladesh 👏. 😷 #SuperSunday @mushfiqur15 @BCBtigers — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) November 3, 2019

The pollution in Delhi was no joke

The match was played in poor conditions for all people involved, going ahead despite the worsening air quality in New Delhi, where pollution has reached ‘emergency’ levels.

Thank u to both the teams to play this game @ImRo45 @BCBtigers under tuff conditions .. well done bangladesh .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 3, 2019

People in the stadium are watching this match on their Hotstar app.#INDvBAN — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 3, 2019

None of the Bangladeshi players is wearing a mask. Such good guests. Thanks @BCBtigers for not embarrassing us #INDvBAN — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) November 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Dhoni was missed

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was not in the Indian team but very much present at the match as fans chanted his name. This was in response to Rishabh Pant’s poor day behind the stumps. India misses two review (both three reds on ball-tracker) and took one when there was no edge, which contributed to the overall poor day.

This is how Rohit Sharma reacted when India lost the review after a misjudgement from Rishabh Pant. #INDvBAN



(Photo Source: Hotstar) pic.twitter.com/jqLAp0aGsv — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) November 3, 2019

I know Indian cricket fans will always love MS Dhoni (well of course!)...



But to see Delhi crowd jeer Rishabh Pant with “Dhoni Dhoni” chant at failed DRS appeal is disappointing. This is Pant’s homeground... for crying out loud. Show some love to the kid. #IndvBan — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) November 3, 2019