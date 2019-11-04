Veteran Yuvraj Singh on Monday claimed that the Indian cricketers feel compelled to play even when they are knackered in the fear of losing their place.

The left-hander, who has retired from international cricket to play in private leagues, batted for having a players association, something that is already in place with the institution of the Indian Cricketers’ Association as mandated by the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha committee.

“We deserve it,” Yuvraj Singh told reporters in New Delhi. “There have been plenty of occasions where we have been asked to play when we don’t want to. We have to play with the pressure that: ‘if we don’t play, we will be thrown out’. That pressure has to go off the players that even if they are fatigued or carrying injuries, they have to play,” he said.

Yuvraj cited the example of Australian Glenn Maxwell, who has taken a break from international cricket to deal with mental health issues, and the subsequent backing he received from the board.

He added, “That support should be given to the players. We see outside India, if players are fatigued and tired mentally, like is the case with [Glenn] Maxwell, he has taken a break because he is feeling it.

“Our players can’t do that because they fear they may lose their place. So a players’ association is very important.”

Yuvraj said he expects drastic changes in the BCCI’s functioning with Ganguly at the helm as players will finally be heard instead of merely listening to the administrators.

“I see great things happening to Indian cricket with Sourav as president. Cricket, from the administration point of view, and the cricketers’ point of view are two different things.

“Someone, who has been a very successful captain will run cricket from a players point of view where cricketer’s concerns can be heard. It would not happen earlier. They would make decisions and cricketers were not heard. Now he will listen to what cricketers want.”

Yuvraj was also asked about the speculation surrounding the international future of former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is currently on a sabbatical. “I don’t know. You should ask your great selectors when you meet them. That’s their call, not mine,” he responded.

He also advised the selectors not to “shuffle, pick and drop players at the last moment” ahead of the T20 World Cup, scheduled next year in Australia. Yuvraj Singh will be taking part in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, which will be aired on Sony Six and Sony Ten 3 from November 15.