Former Commonwealth Games gold medallist weightlifter Ravi Kumar Katulu has been banned for four years by the National Anti-Doping Agency after he failed a dope test. Katulu had also won a silver in 2014 CWG and is the national champion in 89 kg category.

Two more weightlifters Purnima Pandey, a 2016 junior Commonwealth Championships gold winner and Gurmail Singh have also been suspended by Nada.

Apart from weightlifters, Federation Cup champion discus thrower Dharam Raj Yadav and sprinter Sanjeet were also handed four-year bans, the Times of India reported.

Katulu and Sanjeet’s samples have been tested positive for banned substance Ostarine, a ‘selective androgen receptor modulator’, which helps increase muscle mass. It is the first time that this substance has been found in an Indian athletes sample.

Dharam Raj’s urine sample tested positive for increased testosterone level while Purnima’s sample had traces of steroids.