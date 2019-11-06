Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon said he was relishing “a fabulous opportunity” after agreeing a deal to become Hampshire’s overseas player in next season’s County Championship.

The 31-year-old, a key member of Australia’s Test team during the recent Ashes series, played a handful of games for Worcestershire in 2017, but this will be his first foray into the 10-team Division One.

“It is a fabulous opportunity to be involved with a leading county who have had a long and successful relationship with Australian cricketers,” said Lyon, who has taken 363 Test wickets to date.

“I love playing cricket in England and no doubt will enjoy the 2020 summer with the Hampshire players, coaches, members and supporters.

“We will all be focused on winning the County Championship in 2020 -– I can’t wait.”

Lyon is the latest Australian to sign with an English county for the 2020 season, with Travis Head joining Sussex, Cameron Bancroft at Durham and Peter Siddle returning to Essex.