Cricket Australia on Wednesday appointed former international player Melanie Jones as its director.

“I’m excited to have this opportunity to work with the Board to strengthen cricket’s bond with the community and ensure a healthy and sustainable future for the next generations,” Jones, 47, said.

Jones debuted for Australia in 1997 when she joined the team and won her first of two World Cups (2005). The following year saw her make her first Test century on debut (131), in her first of the two successful Ashes campaigns (2004).

Can’t wait to bring a lifetime of cricket experiences, conversations & connections to the board of @CricketAus. So appreciative for the chance to play a role in making cricket stronger, more enjoyable & inclusive for all on and off the field. #SportForAll https://t.co/aZh8JuNuhr pic.twitter.com/WGXifq1CQR — Mel 'MJ' Jones (@meljones_33) November 6, 2019

Jones’ cricket career spanned 1995 to 2011 when she played for Surrey County, Essendon Maribyrnong Park premier club, and Victoria and Tasmania at State level. She has remained an active participant holding various television commentary and presenting roles domestically and internationally.

The 47-year-old was also recognised earlier this year with one of country’s highest honours, the Medal of the Order of Australia, for her services towards cricket.

Welcoming Jones, Cricket Australia Chair Earl Eddings said the former World Cup winner’s experience will serve as an asset to the board.

“Mel has been an active and inspiring part of the cricket fabric for many years and we are privileged to have her join the Board”

“Australian Cricket has been undergoing significant change over the past two years and I’ve no doubt Mel’s experience on and off the field will be an asset to the team as we move into our next phase,” he added.

A former Non-Executive Director of Bowls Australia, Jones was also a member of the Victorian State Government Women in Sport and Recreation Taskforce and Red Dust Board Member where she remains an Ambassador. Before that, she managed the careers of Australia’s leading athletes across individual and team sports including basketball, cricket, netball and Olympic sports as a talent manager.

Jones has spent the past two decades working with and advocating for cricket in indigenous communities, schools programs and greater access for females at all levels. This includes five years as pathways, schools and female cricket development manager at Cricket Victoria.

With PTI Inputs