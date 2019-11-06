Double Olympic champion Nicola Adams announced her retirement from boxing on Wednesday through a statement, writing that fears of sight loss led her to step down from the ring permanently.

Adams won the Olympic gold in 2012 on home soil and went on to defend it at Rio de Janeiro in 2016, becoming the first British boxer in nearly a century to do so. The 37-year-old then turning to professional boxing in 2017 and became the WBO champion after just five fights.

During her Olympic gold run in 2012, Adams beat Indian legend and six-time world champion Mary Kom in the semi-finals.

Adams said: “I’ve made the very difficult decision to step down from the ring. I’m immensely honoured to have represented our country – to win double Olympic gold medals and then the WBO championship belt is a dream come true. But it’s not without taking its toll on my body, and aside from the expected aches and pains.

“I’ve been advised that any further impact to my eye would most likely lead to irreparable damage and permanent vision loss.”

Adams last stepped inside a ring in September in London, where a draw with Maria Salinas saw her defend her world title.