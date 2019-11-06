Off-spinner Nirdesh Baisoya achieved a stupendous feat on Wednesday by grabbing all 10 wickets in an innings while playing for Meghalaya against Nagaland in a U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match in Tezpur.

Baisoya, who is originally from Meerut, returned with stunning figures of 10 for 51 in 21 overs with 10 maidens to sent Nagaland packing for just 113 on Day 1.

Leg-spinner Anil Kumble registered such magical figures of 10/74 against Pakistan in the Delhi Test in 1999 which India won by 212 runs.

Manipur pacer Rex Singh created history last year as he accomplished the rare feat of taking 10 wickets in an innings in a Cooch Behar Trophy match.