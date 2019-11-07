Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap’s campaign at the China Open came to an end after a straight-game defeat against Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in Fuzhou on Thursday.

Kashyap, ranked 25 in the world, ran out of steam after a decent start against seventh seed Axelsen and went down 13-21, 19-21 in the men’s singles second round, that lasted 43 minutes.

In the mixed doubles round of 16, Korea’s Seung Jae SEO and Yujung Chae beat India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa 23-21, 21-16.

This is the second time Kashyap has lost to Axelsen this year. The former Commonwealth Games champion Kashyap, who reached the semi-finals at India Open and Korea Open earlier this year, had lost to the world No 6 at the India Open in March.

Later on Thursday, world number 11 Sai Praneeth will take on Anders Antonsen in the men’s singles while Thailand Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will clash with sixth seeds Japanese Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe in the second round of the men’s doubles event.

