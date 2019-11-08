Former Australia captain and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting expects ace off-spinner Ashwin Ravichandran to make a tremendous impact for his side as the trade was confirmed on Friday when the Indian Premier League franchise made the announcement on their social media handles.

Ashwin has been traded with Capitals for left-armer Jagadeesha Suchith, who took the senior player’s place in Kings XI Punjab. PTI had earlier reported that Delhi Capitals offered KXIP Suchith and an additional sum of Rs 1.5 crore as part of the exchange. Ashwin, 33, will get Rs 7.6 crore, his value from the IPL 2018 auction.

“Ashwin adds a lot of value to any team that he’s a part of, and I’m sure it’s going to be no different when he joins Delhi Capitals,” said Ponting. “It is no secret that the pitch on our home ground is on the slower side, and is known to assist spinners. I believe, Ashwin, with his clever bowling, will have a tremendous impact when he bowls on it.”

Ashwin has played 68 Tests and 111 ODIs for India, in which he has taken 357 and 150 wickets respectively.

The 33-year-old spinner has been among the top performers in the IPL since making his debut in 2009, having picked 125 wickets from 139 games at an excellent economy rate of 6.79.

He was also an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings side that won back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011.

Welcome to @DelhiCapitals @ashwinravi99 - it’s an honor and a privilege for us to have you in our side. Thank you for choosing DC. Can’t wait to see your magic at the Kotla. Time to bring the capital city the IPL title. — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) November 8, 2019

The management sees Ashwin’s trade as another step towards building a title-winning team.

“He’s easily one of the best and most experienced spinners around, with a tremendous record in India and IPL colours. There’s no doubt in my mind that Ashwin’s presence will benefit our team tremendously, as we eye the big prize the IPL title,” said Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal.

As captain, Ashwin was unable to change the fortunes of KXIP, one of the three original teams still to win an IPL. He will now look to achieve that with another team looking for the elusive title.

KXIP failed to make it to the playoffs in both seasons despite making promising starts. Opener KL Rahul will now be among the frontrunners to be named the captain of the franchise, reported PTI.

The IPL transfer window closes next week, on November 14, and more announcements of the trade-offs are likely to be made before that.