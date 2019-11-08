Board of Control for Cricket in India’s newly-elected president Sourav Ganguly on Friday firmly backed Rishabh Pant, calling the wicketkeeper-batsman a “superb player” who will mature slowly and do just fine.

The 21-year-old is enduring a tough period in international cricket as seen in the T20I series against Bangladesh and has struggled to make an impact both with the bat and behind the stumps. But Ganguly supported him.

“He’s a superb player. Give Rishabh Pant time, he will be fine,” the former India captain told PTI when asked if India is missing Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s safe hands behind the wickets. “He will mature slowly, you have to give him time. India played really well [in Rajkot].”

The swashbuckling Delhi-player had a forgettable start to the series at his home ground in Delhi, scoring 27 off 26 balls and made at least three errors in calling for reviews as India suffered their first-ever loss against Bangladesh in a T20I.

In Rajkot, Rohit Sharma led by example as India levelled 1-1 in an emphatic fashion in the second T20I on Thursday but Pant still made headlines because of his wicketkeeping. He was penalised for by collecting the ball in front of the stumps, thereby missing Liton Das’ stumping.

Pant, however, redeemed himself to an extent with an excellent run-out and a close stumping later.

India play the final T20I of the series in Nagpur on Sunday. The team is set to play 10 more T20Is against West Indies, Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the build-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia in October next year.

There has been no news yet of Dhoni’s availability for the upcoming global event.