It was just the first day of action in India’s domestic Twenty20 tournament but Yusuf Pathan might have already sealed the deal for the catch of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019.

Baroda’s veteran cricketer, fielding at cover, pulled off a reflex catch in a match against Goa. The catch came in the closing stages of Goa’s run-chase. Captain Darshan Mishal played a powerful drive but Pathan dived to his right and completed a blinder.

Goa ultimately did beat Baroda by four wickets at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag while Andhra Pradesh crushed Bihar by 10 wickets at Vizianagaram. In other group A match, Karnataka defeated Uttarakhand to start their title defence in style.

The best moment of Group A action had to be, however, Pathan’s stunning take for Baroda. Even if it came in a losing cause, it will be hard to top as one of the catches of the tournament that started on Friday.

Yusuf’s brother Irfan shared the video on Twitter.

Is it a bird ? No this is @yusuf_pathan Great catch today lala.All ur hard work in pre season is paying off #hardwork @BCCI @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/bcpO5pvuZI — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 8, 2019

Not bad for a 36-year-old (who will turn 37 in 11 days time) even if he did get out for a duck earlier in the match.

The catch caught the attention of Afghanistan star Rashid Khan on Twitter too.