China Open men’s doubles semi-final live: Satwiksairaj-Chirag Shetty on backfoot against No 1 seeds
Live coverage of the China Open Super 750 tournament, where India’s rising doubles pair is in action.
Live updates
Second game, Gideon-Sukamuljo 21-16, 6-6 Satwik-Chirag: All quite even at the moment, with all four players operating a high level. Gideon has upped his game too, and has won a couple of crucial rallies. The Indians make an unsuccessful review but things are level again as Chirag leaves the shuttle well at the baseline.
Second game, Gideon-Sukamuljo 21-16, 2-3 Satwik-Chirag: What a rally!!! Incredible defence by the Indonesians. A 52-shot rally that leaves both sides winded. The Indians had a 3-1 lead and then that 52-shot rally happened. Just brilliant from all four players, really.
First game, Gideon-Sukamuljo 21-16 Satwik-Chirag: Here are the stats...
First game, Gideon-Sukamuljo 21-16 Satwik-Chirag: Indians save one game point but the top seeds convert their 2nd.
Ashish Magotra says, “Sukamuljo has not put a foot wrong in this game. He even smashed back a smash!”
First game, Gideon-Sukamuljo 17-15 Satwik-Chirag: Five game points for the top seeds.
First game, Gideon-Sukamuljo 17-15 Satwik-Chirag: Aggression from Chirag after the top seeds go up by 4 points again. The Indians not letting the Indonesians run away with this game yet. The gap is down to two after arguably the best rally of the match that is won by a body smash from Chirag.
First game, Gideon-Sukamuljo 14-10 Satwik-Chirag: Three points after the break for Gideon and Sukamuljo. The latter is just phenomenal at moving across the court and it is showing now. All the pressure is on the Indians now, and they respond well with a good defensive rally.
First game, Gideon-Sukamuljo 11-9 Satwik-Chirag: Lovely reflex from Chirag at the net, on his knees almost squatting, but still managed to get the shuttle across for a winner. The top seeds, however, do take a 2-point lead into the mid-game interval.
First game, Gideon-Sukamuljo 10-7 Satwik-Chirag: And just like that, six straight points for the Minions. Errors from the Indians to go with increase in tempo of rallies by the Indonesians.
First game, Gideon-Sukamuljo 4-7 Satwik-Chirag: Perhaps the plan is to target the golden-haired Gideon in this match? A couple of errors already from the Indonesian in the early stages as Satwik and Chirag dovetail nicely. The Indians go up 7-4.
First game, Gideon-Sukamuljo 2-4 Satwik-Chirag: A handy early lead of two points at 3-1, 4-2 for the Indians in the opening game. Good tempo to the game to start off.
First game, Gideon-Sukamuljo 0-1 Satwik-Chirag: An error by the top seeds after a long-ish rally gives India the first point.
3.30 pm: Gideon-Sukamuljo are, as the commentator just announced, three-time defending champions at the China Open. As a pair they are yet to lose even a match at this tournament! Stunning record for a stunningly good doubles pair.
3.26 pm: The players are out in the middle. Satwik and Chirag have a 0-7 head-to-head against Gideon and Sukamuljo. In fact, the Indians have only taken it to three games once in seven matches: at the Asian Games last year.
3.23 pm: Satwik-Chirag on the rise: A look at the top performances by the Indian doubles pair in 2019
3.17 pm: Take a moment to appreciate this: isn’t it pretty amazing that on the day of semi-finals at a major event there is Indian interest AFTER the women’s singles matches are over? Satwik and Chirag are making it a delightful habit to go deep in tournaments. This is their third semi-final appearance in BWF World Tour 2019...Thailand Open winners, French Open runners-up, China Open ....?
3.13 pm: We are almost at the end of the women’s singles semi-final between defending champion Chen Yufei and Canada’s Michelle Li. Chen has a 17-12 lead in the decider. Satwik and Chirag will be next in action against the top seeds.
3.11 pm: The first game of Friday’s quarterfinala went down to the wire before Satwik and Chirag upped their game to get past the third seed Chinese pair Li and Liu. The second game followed in a similar pattern as both the pairs matched each other stroke for stroke to be tied at 15-15. But this was when Satwik and Chirag changed gears and capitalised on a few unforced errors from their opponents to pocket six straight points and seal the tie and a place in the last-four. This was Satwik and Chirag’s third meeting this year with the world no. 3 Chinese duo. The Indians had got the better of the Chinese pair in Thailand Open in April before losing in the second round of the Australian Open in June.
Quarter-final recap: Satwik-Chirag stun 2018 world champions again.
3.05 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of the China Open Super 750 tournament, where there is Indian interest in the men’s doubles semi-final!
The rising men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty kept alive India’s challenge at the China Open by progressing to the semi-finals of the BWF World Tour Super 750 event in Fuzhou on Friday and how! The unseeded Indian duo outplayed local favourites Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen 21-19, 21-15 in a 43-minute quarterfinal clash.
This was the second win in three matches this year for the Indian pair currently ranked world no 9 against the 2018 world champions from China.
They will now take on top seeds and world No 1 Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in the semifinals on Saturday. The Indians had lost to the same pair in the final of the French Open last month. While wins against top 10 pairs have been quite a few in 2019 for Satwik and Chirag, the “Minions” have been a tough opponent to overcome. The Indians are yet to beat the Indonesian stalwarts in seven attempts.