Two Indian boxers – Ankit Narwal (60kg) and Aman (+91kg) – advanced to the quarter-finals of the Asian Youth Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Tuesday.

While Aman defeated Uzbekistan’s Makhmudov Mimukhsin 5-0, Ankit prevailed 3-2 over Mongolia’s Tulga Oyunbaatar.

However, Mohit (75kg) lost 2-3 to Kazakhstan’s Bektas to bow out in the opening round itself.

India were assured of two medals in the event after Komalpreet Kaur (+81kg) and Sushma (81kg) got direct entry into the semi-finals owing to the small size of their respective draws in the women’s competition.

The event features 180 boxers – 113 men and 67 women – representing 16 countries in the continent.