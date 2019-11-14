India’s pacemen Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma struck early to remove the openers as Bangladesh reached 63/3 at lunch on day one of the first Test on Thursday.

Both Yadav and Sharma bowled at a lively pace on a green Indore wicket after India were made to field first at the start of the two-match series.

Skipper Mominul Haque, on 22, and Mushfiqur Rahim, on 14, were batting at the break.

Bangladesh got their first run after three maiden overs with an Imrul Kayes single but soon the left-hander perished for six off Yadav.

Sharma struck in the next over to send Shadman Islam trudging back to the pavilion, also for six, as the tourists slipped to 12/2.

Batting remained tough for Mominul and Mohammed Mithun who tried to steady the innings until Mithun was trapped lbw for 13 by paceman Mohammed Shami who was extracting both swing and seam movement.

It could have been worse for Bangladesh had India not been sloppy in the field.

Ajinkya Rahane dropped Mominul at slip when he had made only three and Mushfiqur survived when skipper Virat Kohli spilled a catch at third slip.

Bangladesh, who lost the preceding Twenty20 series 2-1, had a troubled build-up when Shakib Al Hasan was banned for two years, with one year suspended for failing to report approaches by bookmakers.

The series is Bangladesh’s first in the new world Test championship, currently led by India.