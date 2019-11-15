All-rounder Shubham Sharma on Friday replaced an injured Parth Rekhade in India’s Under-23 squad for the ongoing Emerging Teams Asia Cup being held in Bangladesh.

Rekhade suffered a injury to his little finger while bowling his fourth over during India’s Group B game against Nepal held at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar on Thursday.

India won the match by seven wickets and will next take on Bangladesh on Saturday.

“The All-India Junior Selection Committee has named Shubham Sharma as replacement for the injured Parth Rekhade in India’s squad for the ongoing Emerging Teams Asia Cup,” a BCCI media release said.

A right-arm off spinner, Sharma represents Madhya Pradesh in the domestic tournaments. He has played 29 First-Class and 12 List A matches.