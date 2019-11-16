India remained on course for a big innings victory after their pacers blew away the Bangladesh top-order, reducing the visitors to 60/4 at lunch on the third day of the first Test in Indore on Saturday.

India declared their first innings at overnight score of 493/6 to let their pace attack make effective use of the conducive conditions. Bangladesh are now 283 runs behind India’s first innings score.

Having conceded a 343-run first innings lead to India, it was another poor start by Bangladesh in their second innings as Umesh Yadav (1/30 in 8 overs), Ishant Sharma (1/15 in 9 overs) and Mohammed Shami (2/8 in 5 overs) kept the visiting batsmen on tenterhooks.

It was Yadav’s perfectly pitched outswinger, that got rid of Imrul Kayes (6), who looked like getting out to every delivery that he faced. The ball tailed in and uprooted the leg-stump.

Young Shadman Islam (6) was beaten by both pace and movement with Ishant getting one to nip back from length as it hit the top of middle-stump.

Bangladesh’s best bet, skipper Mominul Haque (7), was jittery from the start and survived a DRS call while trying to leave a delivery pitched on off-stump. However, when Shami angled one into him, Haque was caught in front even though Virat Kohli had to take a review which was successful.

Shami then hurried Mohammed Mithun (18) with a beautiful short ball that grew big on the batsman as he tried to play the pull shot. The result was a simple catch to Mayank Agarwal at mid-wicket.

Bangladesh’s two senior-most players – Mushfiqur Rahim (batting on 9) and Mahmudullah (batting on 6) – shakily continued till the lunch break to keep the hosts waiting.

It could have been five-down had Rohit Sharma not dropped Rahim in a regulation catch in the second slip off Shami’s bowling. The catch was coming straight towards Kohli but Sharma instinctively moved to his left and it popped out of his hands.

Brief Scores

Bangladesh: 150 and 60/4 in 22 overs (Mohammad Mithun 18; Mohammed Shami 2/8).

India: 493/6 declared in 114 overs (Mayank Agarwal 243, Ajinkya Rahane 86, Cheteshwar Pujara 54; Abu Jayed 4/108).