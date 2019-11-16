Seven Indian boxers – two men and five women – advanced to the finals of the Asian Youth Championships inUlaanbaatar, Mongolia on Saturday.

Among the men, Selay Soy (49kg) and Ankit Narwal (60kg) made the summit clashes, while Naorem Chanu (51kg), Vinka (64kg) Sanamacha Chanu (75kg), Poonam (54kg) and Sushma (81kg) made the finals.

Winners of the bronze medals were Arundhati Choudhury (69kg), Komalpreet Kaur (+81kg) and Jaismine (57kg) in the women’s draw. Satender Singh (91kg) and Aman (+91kg) fetched third place finishes for India in the men’s competition.

Soy defeated Japan’s Kyusuke Takami, while Narwal got the better of Thakhui Nopphart of Thailand.

Naorem Chanu defeated China’s Xuan Zhao. Sanamacha Chanu also put it past a Chinese in Buridi. Vinka edged past Kazakhstan’s Askar Balzhan, while Sushma upstaged local favourite Beisebayeva Maiya. Poonam also defeated a home boxer Zoljargal Battur.