Prithvi Shaw made a splendid return to competitive cricket after serving a doping ban, hitting a 39-ball 63 to guide Mumbai to a 83-run win over Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (India’s domestic T20 tournament) in Mumbai on Sunday.

All eyes were on Shaw, who played his first game after serving a back-dated eight-month suspension by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for failing a dope test and the opener did not disappoint the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium.

Shaw, who came in for in-form Jay Bista, struck a blazing half-century and then celebrated with ‘bat does the talk’ gesture.

Shaw and Aditya Tare (82 off 48 balls) toyed with a pedestrian Assam attack to help Mumbai post a massive 206 for 5 in the Group ‘D’ match.

The Mumbai bowlers led by medium pacer Shivam Dube (2/3) then restricted the visitors to 123/8 to complete the win.

The focus was firmly on Shaw, who was named in Mumbai’s last two games of the league stage of the Mushtaq Ali trophy and the subsequent super league stage on Thursday.

The 20-year-old made his intent clear as he hit seven boundaries and two sixes in his 39-ball knock and made optimum use of a reprieve which he got on 32 after being dropped at long-off.

Tare was also in an attacking mood, smashing some well-timed boundaries. The two out together a 138-run stand for the first-wicket to lay the foundation of big total. Tare hammered 12 fours and a lone six.

Assam leg-spinner Riyan Parag removed Tare and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (0), who had a rare failure, in successive deliveries of the 14th over.

Shaw’s innings too ended after he became Parag’s (3/30) third victim as Mumbai slumped to 149/3.

However, a quick-fire 32 off 14 balls by their crisis man Siddhesh Lad ensured that the hosts crossed the 200-run mark.

The chase was always going to be difficult for Assam and Mumbai bowlers dished out a clinical show.

Assam kept losing wickets and no other batsman apart from Riyan Parag (38 off 33 balls) showed spine as Mumbai defended the target with ease.

Dhawal Kulkarni (2/28), Dube (2/3), Shams Mulani (2/15), Shardul Thakur (1/23) and Shreyas Iyer (1/28) shared the spoils.

Meanwhile, in the first game at Bandra-Kurla Complex, Pondicherry defeated Bengal by four wickets to grab their four points.

Brief scores:

Mumbai 206 for 5 (Aditya Tare 82, Prithvi Shaw 63, Riyan Parag 3/30) beat Assam 123 for 8 (Riyan Parag 38, Sibsankar Roy 22, Shivam Dube 2/3) by 83 runs. Mumbai 4 points, Assam 0 points.

Bengal 132 for 7 (Vivek Singh 43, Abhimanyu Easwaran 28, Suresh Kumar 4/17) lost to Pondicherry 135 for 6 (Rohit Damodaran 55, Suresh Kumar 16; Shahbaz Ahamad 2-16) by four wickets. Pondicherry 4 points, Bengal: 0.

TN top group

Tamil Nadu thrashed Vidarbha by 113 runs on Sunday in a Group ‘B’ match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament in Thiruvananthapuram to advance to the super league stage as the group topper.

Three teams- Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Kerala - finished with 16 points.

Rajasthan had the best net run-rate of 1.938 followed by Vidarbha (0.566) and Kerala (0.503).

The top two teams qualify for the super league.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik came up with another superb knock (58, 32 balls, 5 fours, 3 sixes) to spur the team to 168/8 in 20 overs before the bowlers stepped in to rout Vidarbha for 55 in 14.5 to seal a big win.

Tamil Nadu advanced to the super league to be played in Surat, topping Group ‘B’ with 20 points from 6 games (5 won, 1 lost).

Two-time Ranji champion Vidarbha won the toss and sent the opposition into bat and saw the back of the experienced Murali Vijay (7) in the second over. Washington Sundar (5) fell in the fourth over to leave Tamil Nadu at 23/2 before Karthik and Baba Aparajith (33, 27 balls, 1 four, 2 sixes) took over and kept the scoreboard ticking.

Their 83-run third-wicket partnership set things up for Tamil Nadu before Vijay Shankar (26, 17 balls, 1 four, 2 sixes) and M Shahrukh Khan (19, 17 balls, 1 four, 2 sixes) pushed the score past 150.

Chasing a stiff target, Vidarbha suffered an early setback when left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (3/9) had opener Jitesh Sharma caught behind for a duck in the first over.

Washington and T Natarajan pegged Vidarbha back by dismissing Akshay Kolhar (3) and Salabh Shrivastava (14).

They never recovered from the blows and folded for 55 as Vijay Shankar got into the act and picked up three wickets including that of captain Ganesh Satish (4).

Brief scores:

Tamil Nadu 168 for 8 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthik 58, B Aparajith 33, Vijay Shankar 26, Yash Thakur 3/23) beat Vidarbha 55 all out in 14.5 overs (R Sai Kishore 3/9, Vijay Shankar 3/12).

TN: 4 points, Vidarbha: 0.

Tripura 69 for 7 in 16 overs (Milind Kumar 22 not out, Joydeep Banik 22, Aniket Choudhary 3/15, Rahul Chahar 2/18) lost to Rajasthan 74 for 1 in 5 overs (Mahipal Lomror 50 not out, Ankit Lamba 21 not out).

Rajasthan: 4 points, Tripura: 0.

Kerala 119 for 8 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 38, SRP Saini 2/23, Ankit Rajpoot 2/24) beat Uttar Pradesh42 for 4 in 7 overs (Akshdeep Nath 30 not out) by 1 run via VJD method.

Kerala; 4 points, UP: 0.

Delhi win big

Leg-spinner Karan Dagar starred with the ball before opener Hiten Dalal scored a blistering half-century as Delhi registered an emphatic nine-wicket win over Sikkim in Surat on Sunday.

Dagar (4/12) and medium pacer Simarjeet Singh (2/17) restricted Sikkim to a paltry 88/7 in the stipulated 20 overs before Dalal played an unbeaten innings of 54 off 24 balls to take Delhi home with 11 overs to spare.

The win helped Delhi move to the second spot in Group E with 18 points from seven games, while Jharkhand were atop the standings with 22 points from as seven matches.

Opting to bat, Sikkim were off to a disastrous start with Simarjeet dismissing openers Bibek Diyali and Yashpal Singh in the first over itself.

Wicketkeeper Ashish Thapa (17) and skipper Iqbal Abdulla (37), who top-scored, tried to resurrect the innings by stitching a 45-run partnership but Dagar bowled out the captain in the beginning of the 11th over.

Dagar then tore through the middle order, dismissing Plazor Tamang (0), Benoy Upreti (1) and Thapa in the next four overs.

In reply, Delhi reached the target in nine overs. India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is struggling for form, fell in the sixth over for 19.

However, fellow opener Dalal and wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat (14 not out) helped their team reach the target without much trouble.

Dalal cracked six boundaries and four maximums in his innings while Rawat hit a four and a six each.

In another group E encounter, Utkarsh Singh (42) and Virat Singh (56) guided Jharkhand to a nine-wicket win over Gujarat.

Brief scores:

Sikkim 88 for 7 in 20 overs (Iqbal Abdulla 37; Karan Dagar 4/12) lost to Delhi (Hiten Dalal 54 not out; Yashpal Singh 1/16 ) by 9 wickets.

Gujarat 128 for 7 in 20 overs (Urvil Patel 47; Varun Aaron 2/26) lost to Jharkhand 131 for 1 in 18 overs (Virat Singh 56 not out; Arazan Nagwaswalla 1/25) by 9 wickets.

Odisha 149 for 9 in 20 overs ( Subhranshu Senapati 42; Imliwati Lemtur 2/20) beat Nagaland 104 all out in 17 overs ( Yogesh Takawale 31; Pappu Roy 3/21) by 45 runs.

Saurashtra 149 for 7 in 20 Overs (Sheldon Jackson 55; Aquib Nabi (4/43) lost to Jammu & Kashmir 155 for 4 in 19.2 overs ( Parvez Rasool 59 not out; Chetan Sakariya 2/34) by 6 wickets.