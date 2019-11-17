South Asian Games gold medallist Ruthvika Gadde roared back to form by claiming the women’s singles title while Siddharth Pratap Singh triumphed in men’s event at the All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament in Pune on Sunday.

The unseeded Ruthvika, who started her campaign as a qualifier, defeated 13th seed Shruti Mundada 21-10, 21-17 in the final that lasted just 35 minutes.

In the men’s singles, a day after knocking out the top seed Ansal Yadav, the 10th seed Siddharth pipped K Jagadeesh 23-21, 21-15 in a hard-fought final.

Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat lived up to their top billing and took the title in women’s doubles.

The top seeds were at their immaculate best en route to notching up a 21-12, 21-17 win over Sahithi Bandi and Nila V.

Bhat then also emerged champion in mixed doubles, partnering Krishna Prasad.

The sixth seeds blew away the pair of Vighnesh Devlekar and Prajakta Sawant 21-15, 21-16 to win the title.

In men’s doubles, fourth seeds Devlekar and Deep Rambhiya got a walkover from second seeds Krishna Prasad Garaga and Shlok Ramchandran to be crowned champion.