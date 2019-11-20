India’s chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand on Wednesday attributed P V Sindhu’s lean run since her World Championship triumph to hectic scheduling.

Sindhu has fallen in the early stages at all tournaments except the French Open since becoming the first Indian world champion in August.

“Sindhu has had tough times in the last few matches, but I am sure she’ll bounce back. I think she’s had a tough schedule after the World Championships,” Gopichand said.

Since the World Championships, Sindhu played tournaments in China and Korea before heading to Denmark and France. She then came back to play two back-to-back evnts in China and Hong Kong.

“A lot of players in the world are finding it difficult and we’ve had many players not doing the best in these tournaments because of the schedule. I think she is somebody who’s a contender any day and I am sure she’ll bounce back,” Gopichand said in Kolkata where he and PV Sindhu are among the galaxy of sportstars who will be felicitated on the sidelines of the India-Bangladesh pink ball Test beginning on Friday.

Gopichand also insisted that India’s Tokyo 2020 preparation were on the right track.

“I think every athlete who goes as part of the Indian team for the Olympics has a chance to get a medal. I hope we finish our qualifications early and go in [the Olympics] without any injuries and have a good preparation period,” said Gopichand.

The former All England champion also recalled his younger days when he was an avid cricket watcher.

“My younger days were filled with watching cricket. We spent a lot of time watching Tests when there was a lot less entertainment available on TV. I really enjoyed watching some intense Tests.

“It’s very exciting. We have all grown up watching white clothing and red ball cricket. This is a new era. I’m looking forward to it (to day-night Test),” he added.