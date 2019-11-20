India crashed out of the Asian Cricket Council Emerging Teams Cup after losing to Pakistan by three runs in the first semifinal in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 268 to win, India looked on course to make it to the final as they needed just seven runs from the last over with three wickets in hand and a well set Chinmay Sutar (28 not out) at the crease. But right-arm pacer Amad Butt conceded just four runs and also picked up the wicket of Shivam Mavi to seal the win for Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan rode on a strong top-order display to put up 267 for seven on the board after opting to bat. Openers Omair Yousuf (66 off 97 balls) and Haider Ali (43 off 60) put on a 90-run opening stand to lay a solid foundation.

Thereafter, Said Badar (47 not out off 48), skipper Rohail Nazir (35) and Imran Rafiq (28) made useful contributions with the bat to take Pakistan to a defendable score.

Pacer Shivam Mavi (2/53), off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen (2/59) and Saurabh Dubey (2/60) shared six wickets between them for India.

In reply, Indian skipper Belur Ravi Sharath (47 off 43 balls) and Aryan Juyal (17 off 17) made a bright start, stitching 43 runs partnership off just 38 balls for the opening wicket.

After the dismissal of Juyal, Sharath held fort in the company of top-scorer Sanvir Singh (76 off 90) with a fifty-plus stand, but India’s chase hit a roadblock once the duo got out.

India were dealt a severe blow when Armaan Jaffer (46 off 53) and Yash Rathod (13) were dismissed in quick succession, reducing the team to 211 for five in 38.1 overs.

However, the target was still withing reach till the last over from Butt, which ensured that India ended with a score of 264 for eight and were knocked out of the tournament.