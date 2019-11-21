Young Jungsher Virk joined Olympian Kynan Chenai at the top on the second day of qualification in the 63rd National Shooting Championship Competitions for Shotgun events in New Delhi on Thursday.

Two perfect rounds of 25, put Virk right on top with one more round of qualification to go at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range on Friday.

Hyderabad’s Kynan followed up his perfect score of 50 on day one with another round of 25, but ended with a 23 to be tied with Virk on 98.

Former world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu also had two perfect rounds on Thursday, which has put him well in contention to make another Nationals final – his four rounds yielding 96 out of 100 hits so far.

Among other prominent names, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Zoravar Singh Sandhu were also in contention with 96. So was the National Rifle Association of India President Raninder Singh, who has a score of 93 so far for his efforts over two days. Virk is also leading in the junior men’s category.