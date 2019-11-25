Having learned to not get weighed him down by his father Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore’s credentials as one of India’s best Olympians, youngster Manavaditya is started to reap the rewards at the national level.

Eight years since taking up shotgun shooting, Manavaditya is eyeing selection in the Indian senior team after a sensational performance at the nationals.

The 20-year-old won three gold medals in two days at the recently-concluded 63rd National Shotgun Shooting Championship.

After showing promise in junior tournaments, Manavaditya is seeking to perform in next month’s trials and stake a claim for selection in the senior team.

Another GOLD 🥇 in the bag!! SENIOR NATIONAL CHAMPION MIXED TEAM paired with Anushka Bhati from Rajasthan. I shot a 72/75 with Anushka’s 71/75 totalling 143/150. I bagged 3 🥇& 1 🥈 in the 3 days of comp. Finally packed my gun. Time to take the books out.. exam time 🙈😅 pic.twitter.com/erGV6Rwfph — Manavaditya Rathore (@manavrathore_) November 24, 2019

“I am delighted to have finished my last nationals in junior with this kind of performance,” he told PTI.

“Like any athlete my long-term goal is to participate in the Olympics and win a medal there. But my immediate goal is [to attempt to make it to] the Indian senior team,” the trap shooter added.

Managing expectations that come with his background, Manavaditya said that it took him some time to realise his father can teach him plenty.

“Initially, whenever I would take aim at tournaments, it would make me conscious. I used to feel a lot of things. But then I thought about it long and realised that I can benefit so much from him. Since my father has been a sportsman himself, he understands it better. Yes, he did often give me tips and shared his skills with me. That surely helped.

“I did try to build upon the experience and skills of my father and it really helped,” he added.

A Member of Parliament, the 49-year-old Rathore served as the union sports minister from september 2017 to May 2019. Work keeps him busy but the Athens medallist makes sure that he has time for his promising son.

“A lot of times we go to the range together and shoot, and it also doubles up as picnic, so it’s nice,” he said.

Last Saturday, Manavaditya combined with Anushka Singh Bhati to claim the top honours in the mixed team trap event, his third straight gold in the tournament.

A student of Delhi University’s Hansraj College, Manavaditya also won the individual junior men’s trap event and the team title in the championship.