India’s Anirban Lahiri ended tied 50th at the Fall Season of the PGA Tour at the RSM Classic. Lahiri finished the week with two-over 70 and a total of six-under 276.

In the final round, Lahiri had two birdies against four bogeys in the last event on PGA Tour in 2019. Tyler Duncan won his first PGA Tour title with a birdie on the second extra hole of a sudden-death playoff over Webb Simpson after both players were tied at 19-under.

A day after he shot 18 pars, Duncan shot 65 on the final day at Seaside course, while Simpson, the 2017 Players champion, carded 67. Simpson went into a playoff but extended his streak of rounds of 68 or better to eight leading up to the 2019 Presidents Cup.

Sebastian Munoz (68) at 18-under was third. The focus was on the 54-hole leader Brendon Todd, who was seeking to become the first player to win in three consecutive weeks on the PGA TOUR schedule since Tiger Woods in 2006. Todd shot 72 and finished fourth.

Duncan, 30, joined the Tour in 2017-’18 and now moved to eleventh on FedExCup standings. He birdied three of his last four holes to reach the playoff. The top-10 finish was his fourth career top-10 on Tour. His previous best finish on Tour was tied 5th, in Safeway in 2017 and the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson.