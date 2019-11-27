An eight-member Fifa inspection team on Wednesday expressed happiness at the state of infrastructure at the Salt Lake Stadium, one of the venues for the 2020 U-17 Women’s World Cup.

“The stadium has already hosted a Fifa World Cup (U-17) so the core infrastructure is in place. It is great to see that the legacy from 2017 – the infrastructure is in good shape, and that the same operational plan is being used,” Local Organising Committee of U-17 Women’s World Cup said in a statement.

“With new technology and new innovation in sport, it is also important to keep improving. We want to ensure that we provide the best possible facilities and environment for Fifa U-17 WWC India 2020.”

The Fifa and LOC delegation, led by project head Oliver Vogt, will next inspect the venue in Guwahati on Thursday.

The Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020 will be held in India from November 2 to 21.