India made a fine start to their campaign at the 13th South Asian Games with the men’s and women’s volleyball teams registering wins over Bangladesh and Nepal respectively in their opening matches in Kathmandu on Thursday.

The Indian men’s team beat Bangladesh 25-18 25-14 25-15, while the women’s side defeated hosts Nepal 26-24 25-12 25-16.

Now in their last group A matches, the Indian women’s team will take on Bangladesh, while the men’s side will clash with Nepal on Friday.

Though formal opening ceremony of the 13th South Asian Games will take place on Sunday, some sports events have already begun.

Over 2700 athletes will compete for 1119 medals, including 319 gold, in 26 game categories.

As many as 499 athletes from India are participating in the biggest sporting event of South Asia. The closing ceremony will be on December 10.