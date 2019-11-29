Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar snapped five wickets as the Indian Under-19 team took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series over Afghanistan with a comprehensive five-wicket win in the fourth Youth ODI in Lucknow on Thursday.

Suthar returned figures of 10-1-19-5 as India U-19 team dismissed Afghanistan for 113 in 35 overs after asking them to take first strike.

The hosts then returned to overhaul the target, scoring 114/5 in 28.1 overs to complete the win.

Sent into bat, Afghanistan put up a disappointing show with just three of their batsmen – Farhan Zakhil (23), Imran (44) and Rahmanullah (15) reaching doubles figures.

Besides Suthar, Vidyadhar Patil (2/7), skipper Shubhang Hegde (2/23) and Rishabh Bansal (1/17) also chipped in with wickets.

Chasing the total, opener Kumar Kushagra top-scored with a 50-ball 29, while Divyaansh Saxena (21), Sourav Dagar (24) and Shashwat Rawat (17) also contributed with the bat.

With this win, the Indian U-19 team has taken an unassailable lead in the series. The fifth and final ODI is scheduled to be held on November 30.