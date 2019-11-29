Sunit Chowrasia shot a second straight five-under-67 to share the halfway lead with veteran Shamim Khan at the third edition of the Kensville Open in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Chowrasia and Shamim, who carded a matching 68 on Friday, had identical totals of 10-under-134 after 36 holes, while Udayan Mane (67) and Arjun Prasad (70) were two shots off the lead in tied third place. Fifty professionals and two amateurs made the cut which fell at two-over-146.

Chowrasia enjoyed a solid start as he made a chip-in for par on the 12th followed by a tough two-putt for par on the 13th and an eagle chip-in on the 14th. The 25-year-old, the nephew of Indian golfing legend SSP Chawrasia, added four more birdies and a bogey thereafter which included a 12-feet birdie conversion on the third to end up with the day’s joint lowest round.

Shamim (66-68), the round one joint leader, continued in the lead on day two after draining six birdies at the expense of two bogeys. He was four-under and error-free through his first 11 holes thus staring at an outright lead. But two birdies and bogeys each over the next five holes slowed down his progress. Delhi-based Naman Dawar made an eagle-two on the 12th during his round of 68 that placed him fifth and seven-under-137.

Amateur Jay Pandya was the highest-placed among the Ahmedabad-based golfers. Pandya was in tied 13th at three-under-141. Defending champion Tapy Ghai of Gurugram was a further shot back in tied 18th. Amateur Anshul Patel was only the second Ahmedabad-based golfer after Jay Pandya to have made the cut. Patel’s total of two-over-146 placed him tied 43rd. PGTI Order of Merit leader Rashid Khan of Delhi missed the cut by one shot as he totaled three-over-147.

Aditi impresses in Spain

India’s Aditi Ashok, playing only her sixth LET event of the season, followed up a first round two-under 70 with five-under 67 to get to the second place in the Andaluca Costa del Sol Open de Espaa Femenino in Marbella, Spain.

Aditi, a two-time Ladies European Tour winner, was placed tied-eighth in Abu Dhabi in January and was then finished eighth at Estrella Damm Ladies Open in September.

Aditi, who has spent most of her time on the LPGA, had five birdies against two bogeys in the first round and then had six birdies against one solitary bogey in the second as she reached seven-under 137. She is one shot behind Karolina Lampert (68-68).

Among other Indians, Diksha Dagar shot 72 in first round and was one over through eight in second. Tvesa Malik, also 72 in first round, was also one-over through seven in second. Astha Madan struggled to 81 in first and was two-over through eight in second.

In the first round, Olivia Cowan shot a career-best seven-under par 65 to take a slim lead after day 1. The seventh ranked Ladies European Tour player was one clear of the order of merit leader, Marianne Skarpnord, at Aloha Golf Club in Marbella, where the penultimate event of the 2019 season is under way. Julia Engstrom, Maha Haddioui, Kylie Henry and Emma Nilsson shot 69s to round out the top 10.