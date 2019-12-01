Defending champions India will face Pakistan in the summit clash of the men’s volleyball competition in the South Asian Games after their respective wins in the semi-finals in Kathmandu on Sunday.

India defeated Sri Lanka 27-25 25-19 21-25 25-21 in a hard-fought match while Pakistan beat Bangladesh 25-15 25-21 26-24 in the other semi-final.

The final will be played on Tuesday.

India are also the defending champions in the women’s event and they face hosts Nepal in the summit clash on Tuesday.

The Indian women’s team had defeated Maldives while Nepal had beaten Sri Lanka in the semifinals.