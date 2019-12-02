Indian men’s badminton team expectedly claimed the gold medal after beating Sri Lanka 3-1 in the finals of the 13th South Asian Games in Kathmandu on Monday.

K Srikanth started the proceedings for the defending champions and had to fight back from a game down to beat the experienced Dinuka Karunaratne 17-21, 21-15, 21-11 in the opening match. Siril Verma then gave India a 2-0 lead after his opponent Sachin Dias retired with the scoreline reading 21-17, 11-5 in the Indian’s favour.

Arun George and Sanyam Shukla, however, suffered a 18-21, 21-14, 11-21 loss to Sachin and B Tharindu D Dumbukola Goonathilake as Sri Lanka grabbed one point to make it 1-2.

G Krishna Prasad and Dhruv Kapila then completed the win with a 21-14, 21-18 win over Karunaratne and Hasitha Chanaka in the second doubles match.

Earlier in the day, the men’s team blanked Pakistan 3-0.

Up against the same opponents, the India women’s team also blanked Pakistan 3-0 in the semifinals to set up a summit clash against Sri Lanka.

While Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka overcame Mahoor Shahzad’s challenge 21-12, 21-18, Gayatri Gopichand brushed aside Palwasha Bashir 21-14, 21-11 and the doubles combination of Meghna Jakkampudi and N Sikki Reddy then saw off Javeed Huma and Akram Sheera 21-14, 21-12.