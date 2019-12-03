Boxers from Chandigarh and Punjab dominated the proceedings on the second day of 4th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships in Kannur on Tuesday.

Chandigarh’s Savita (54 kg) outboxed last year’s bronze medallists KH Shamim Banu from Manipur in a 3-2 split verdict, while 2018 silver medallist Nupur (75 kg) from Haryana began her campaign with an easy 5-0 win over Rajasthan’s Shweta.

Madhya Pradesh’s Jigyasa Rajput (81 kg), a bronze medallist from the previous edition, also started on a winning note as she defeated Uttarakhand’s Babita 5-0.

In the 64 kg category, Chandigarh’s Neema showed superb form and fitness to notch up a win against Sarmila Rai of Sikkim.

Monika (51kg), Ritu (57 kg), Manju (60 kg) were other boxers to win from Chandigarh as five pugilists from the region moved into the next round.

The pugilists are competing in all the ten weight categories – 48kg, 51kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 64kg, 69 kg, 75 kg, 81kg and +81kg.

The finals will be played on December 8.