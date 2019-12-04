Former India wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer and former India captain Diana Edulji on Wednesday had a difference of opinion in public, with the latter hitting back for having the Supreme Court-ordered Committee of Administrators’ credentials questioned.

Engineer remarked that the disbanded CoA, which Edulji was a part of, was a waste of time. During the Dilip Sardesai memorial lecture in Mumbai, Edulji, who was an invitee, took the opportunity to get back at Engineer, who was also present at the event.

“I just heard Farukh saying Parsis don’t have a dirty bone in their body. I would like to know....you spoke a lot about the current selectors, and in that statement, you passed a snide remark about me. I would like to tell you that I played 30 Test matches too, so that is not little cricket I played. You said she [Edulji] has hardly played any cricket..,” Edulji said.

Engineer had earlier questioned the CoA. “I speak my mind. I said something that the CoA was a waste of time and I meant that. I don’t think much came out of it really and the money that was paid or spent in crores – that could have been better utilised for grassroots cricket in the country.”

Engineer later clarified, addressing Edulji. “There was nothing personal against you [Diana Edulji]. About the selectors, I’d spoken about them earlier and there was reason for that comment,” he added.

Later, Edulji, at the event explained why the CoA was set up. “CoA was brought in with a purpose,” she said.

Edulji added, “We covered a lot of ground, we tried to improve the standard of cricket, the infrastructure. The players have benefited a lot and that’s why the performance of the teams – both men and women – have been outstanding. I think we could have done more.

“I am glad that it’s now run by a cricketer. That’s what Justice (RM) Lodha (panel) wanted – to let the cricketers have a say. Let’s hope that they do well.”