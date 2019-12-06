Brian Lara on Friday said the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies team should focus on becoming an improved outfit by the end of its limited-overs series against India, even if it fails to win much in the rubber.

West Indies and India are playing a three-match T20 International and three-match ODI series, starting on Friday in Hyderabad. India are overwhelming favourites to emerge winners.

“He [Pollard] will have to build a team. Playing against India in India is always a tough proposition and he must leave here not necessarily winning but he must leave here with a better team,” Lara said at an event in Mumbai.

Lara backed Pollard’s appointment as the team’s skipper for the limited-overs format.

“Over a period of time, his representation for West Indies may not be a lot but he has played all around the world in different leagues. He has gained a lot of respect from the opposition. I didn’t see it as a bad decision[(to appoint him as a captain],” said Lara.

“He [Pollard] has easily gained the respect of his team-mates and he can move forward. There is a [T20] World Cup in under 12 months and you are looking for the right person, someone who can keep the ground running. He has that experience to do so. It is a good decision, but it is still going to be an uphill battle,” explained the 50-year-old.

“The West Indies are twice [T20 world] champions and a lot of opposition around the world are scared of West Indies in shortest format of the game,” he added.