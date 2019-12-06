Last year’s World Championships silver medallist Sonia Chahal (57kg) and Cologne World Cup gold medallist Meenakumari Devi (54kg) confirmed their medals as they stormed into the semi-finals of 4th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships in Kannur on Friday.

Chahal, who won the 57kg gold in 2016 and the bronze in 2017, had to fight hard against Himachal Pradesh’s Vinakshi on her way to a 3-2 win. All India Police’s Meenakumari Devi registered a dominant 5-0 victory over Jharkhand’s Sabiha Khanam.

Fresh from winning the coveted gold medal at the 2019 World Police and Fire Games, Arjuna awardee Kavita Chahal (+81kg) brought that sterling form to the Nationals to continue her winning spree. The two-time Women’s World Boxing Championships bronze medallist moved one step closer to the top podium when she landed a flurry of punches to knock out Rajasthan’s Barbara Sampson 5-0.

Former youth world champion Shashi Chopra (60kg), hailing from Haryana, also put up an impressive performance in her quarter-final bout against Chandigarh’s Manju, winning it 5-0.

Fellow former youth world champion Ankushita Boro of Assam set the ring on fire with an assured display in 64kg that saw her beat Mizoram’s Abisak Vanlalmawii by an identical scoreline.