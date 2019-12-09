Hayden Walsh has had difficult time reminding people that he is not the son of former West Indies fast bowler Courtney Walsh. But after an impactful performance in the second T20I against India on Sunday, the 27-year-old leg-spinner is confident that he will now be able to carve an identity of his own.

“I was playing in the Canada T20 league and someone called me Courtney Walsh,” he said. “People my father is not Courtney Walsh. But I guess now they will now find out who I am and who is my father.”

Walsh had figures of 2 for 28, including wickets of Shivam Dube and Shreyas Iyer in the second T20I against India.

He foxed a rampaging Dube with a loopy googly outside the off-stump, a trait he has developed bowling to southpaws like Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran.

“I was bowling a lot to Lewis and Pooran in the nets. I was a bit confident coming in to bowl to him [Dube],” Walsh said.

He was visibly elated as he is finally finding his feet in international cricket.

“It has been like a roller-coaster ride for me,” he said. “As you can see, I have been working hard trying to find my way to the top into international cricket. Just to be here and perform in a game is just. I am over the moon.”

He credited his consistent show in the Caribbean Premier League as one of the reasons for his success.

“I did well in the Caribbean Premier League and it obviously caught the selectors’ eye. I bowled a lot in the nets and it helped me here,” Walsh said.

Though he is focussed on winning the series for the West Indies, Walsh did say that a he wound not mind Indian Premier League scouts taking note of his performances.

“The main thing is to win the series. The goal is just winning this series and to help the team do their best,” he said.

The series is tied 1-1 after India won the first match in Hyderabad and West Indies bounced back to win the second game on Sunday. Walsh said the toss played a crucial role in both matches.

“I think the toss as you saw in Hyderabad, it was very important because of the dew factor,” he said. “I don’t think dew was much of a factor tonight [Sunday].

“But knowing that we were going to bowl first and we have such a strong bowling team. Once we do well, we would be able to restrict them to a good total.”