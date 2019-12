National Cricket Academy’s Chief Operations Officer Toofan Ghosh has become the second high-profile Board of Control for Cricket in India executive to resign as he emailed his resignation to the board’s Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri.

Last month, the Chief Financial Officer Santosh Rangnekar has resigned citing personal reasons.

It is still not clear whether the BCCI will have a new COO or it will revive the old NCA sub-committee structure headed by a chairman, which became defunct during the tenure of Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators alongside other committees.

“Ghosh has put in his papers and mailed it to Rahul,” a BCCI official told PTI. “He has cited personal reasons for quitting. There was no pressure on him and it was a personal decision.”

Ghosh’s performance as COO was always under scanner and many in BCCI believe that he hadn’t made much headway into the proposed project of building a state of the art NCA.

His lack of knowledge about cricket administration was also a big reason and his trip to Australia to gain “knowledge” about its Centre of Excellence was questioned in all quarters.

It is believed that Ghosh’s position became untenable once BCCI got its democratic set-up back in October and the first meeting with the office-bearers was the last straw.

“He overstepped his brief during that meeting with the office bearers when all they wanted to know was specific issues,” the source said.

There is a possibility that NCA committee structure will be revived where members will decide on the new NCA project.

“Rahul Dravid is Director [Cricket] and there is a robust coaching structure in place. So that part is taken care of. As for the new NCA project, the sub-committee could be revived just like it was before COA took charge,” he added.