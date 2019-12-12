Day four proceedings of the Ranji Trophy games in Guwahati and Agartala were on Thursday suspended due to the curfew imposed in the region following protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Hosts Assam were in the middle of their series-opener against Services Sports Control Board while Tripura were facing Jharkhand.

“We have been advised by the state association not to go ahead with the game. Players have been asked to remain in the hotel. The players’ safety is paramount,” BCCI GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim told PTI.

Asked if the games will be replayed or the points will be shared, Karim added: “We will take a call on that later. We are getting regular updates from both the venues. We are in touch with the host association also. They are monitoring the situation. We are in touch with the match referee also.

“As the curfew has been imposed, both teams and match officials have been advised not to leave the hotel. We follow whatever advice we receive from the host association.”

The game in Guwahati was heading for an an exciting finish with Assam needing 168 runs for victory with five wickets in hand. Services had bounced back strongly after being bundled out for 129 in their first innings. They dismissed Assam for 162 in response and scored 272 runs in the second innings. In their second essay, Assam were 74 for five at stumps on day three.

In Agartala, Jharkhand had the upper-hand with an unbeaten hundred from Saurabh Tiwary taking them to 358 for five in their second innings. Tripura had taken the first innings lead by bowling out Jharkhand for 136 after scoring 289.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. It was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after being cleared by Lok Sabha on Monday.