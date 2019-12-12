The Indian trio Ajeteesh Sandhu, Aman Raj and Viraj Madappa carded three-under 69 each to be at tied-16th at the end of the first day of the BNI Indonesian Masters tournament Jakarta on Thursday.

They were the best placed Indians and were four shots behind the leader, local amateur Naraajie Emerald Ramadhanputra, South African Keith Horne and Steven Jeffress of Australia, who shot 65 each. All the three Indians had four birdies against one bogey. Shiv Kapur (70) was T-32, Jyoti Randhawa (71) at T-53 while SSP Chawrasia, Arjun Atwal and Veer Ahlawat, with 72 each, were T-67.

S Chikkarangappa and Rashid Khan, with 73 each, Khalin Joshi (74), and Aadil Bedi (78) were further down. The 19-year-old Naraajie got off to a flying start with five straight birdies from the 11th hole before adding three more birdies against a bogey on his way home at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club.

Ankur Chadha, Kapil Kumar take joint lead

Gurugram’s Ankur Chadha and Delhi’s Kapil Kumar shot scores of four-under-68 to take the joint lead in round one of the inaugural RCGC Open Golf Championship in Kolkata on Thursday.

The Chandigarh duo of rookie Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and Akshay Sharma as well as Mumbai’s Anil Bajrang Mane were in tied third at three-under-69 on day one of the Rs 40 lakh event.

Sunit Chowrasia and Md Sanju performed the best among the Kolkata golfers on Thursday as the duo was in tied sixth with matching scores of two-under-70.

Chadha grew in confidence after his good execution of a couple of tricky approach shots early in his round on the 10th and 12th. The 25-year-old was then on a roll as he came up with some quality tee shots and approaches to pick up birdies on the 14th, 16th and 18th.

Chadha, who turned professional in 2016, found the bunker on the par-3 second where he conceded his only bogey of the day after missing an up and down. He seemed to make up for that error when he recovered well from the rough on the fourth with a chip-putt for birdie.