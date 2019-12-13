The sports ministry on Friday asked the All-India Chess Federation (AICF) to cancel the Urgent General Body Meeting called by its President PR Venketrama Raja on Saturday.

The Centre while directing to cancel Saturday’s meeting called by Raja in Chennai, warned that the federation would face action, that included suspension or withdrawal of recognition.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs (MYAS) in a letter to Raja stated: “It has been observed that a meeting has been called by President on 14.12.2019 and by the Hon. Secretary on 22.12.2019 with almost the same agenda.”

“The meeting proposed to be convened by the President, AICF on 14.12.2019 may be cancelled and a meeting may be held on 22.12.2019 as scheduled by Hon. Secretary, AICF, so that government observer is able to attend the meeting, the letter said, also informing that there will be a government observer for the December 22 meeting.

“As the matter relating to financial irregularities in the conduct of national championship and forged signatures are to discussed, the Ministry will depute an observer for the meeting.”

Further, it said: “In case, the directions of the Ministry are not complied with and there is an attempt to suppress the complaints regarding financial irregularities, the government will take a serious view in the matter, warranting action for suspension/de-recognition of the Federation by the Ministry.