India’s Shiv Kapur, who has finished runners-up in two of his last three starts, fired a sizzling seven-under 65 on day two to put himself into contention at the halfway stage of the $750,000 BNI Indonesian Masters in Jakarta.

Kapur is now Tied-fifth at nine-under 135 and four shots behind leader, Josh Younger (65) who is at 13-under.

There were a lot of good scores from Indian golfers as Ajeetesh Sandhu (67) moved to eight-under and Tied-eighth, Rashid Khan (65) moved to Tied-14 and six-under despite a first round of 73.

Also at T-14 is Viraj Madappa (69).

The other Indians making the cut include Jyoti Randhawa (69) at T-30 at four-under and SSP Chawrasia (69) – three-under at T-39th.

Aman Raj (73) is T-50th and Arjun Atwal (71) is T-60th but Veer Ahlawat (72-72), Khalin Joshi (74-72), Aadil Bedi (77-70) and S Chikkarangappa (74-75) missed the cut.

Kapur said, “I played good today. I was actually very frustrated when I started because on my first four holes, I had four great approach shots, but I missed the putts. The toughest part of the day was on the fifth hole where I had a really quick downhill putt, breaking both ways and I holed that.

“After that, it seemed to like the floodgates kind of opened and I made five in a row there and then added two more in the next three holes.

“Hopefully I can continue to roll the ball like I did today. I holed a couple of really long ones on the front nine. I am pleased with my position now. I mean I am on the side of the draw where it was a little breezy and a little tougher. But at least I’ve given myself a chance on the weekend.”

Younger, who claimed his first victory in his 10 years as a professional two weeks ago, had seven birdies to cap a two-day total of 13-under-par 131 at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club.

Overnight co-leader Keith Horne of South Africa signed for a 67 to take second place, while Thai hotshot Gunn Charoenkul, who just rounded off a commendable season on the Japan Golf Tour last week, carded a bogey-free 65 to take third place on 133.